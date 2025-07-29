Owaisi Slams Govt in Lok Sabha: “If Blood and Water Can’t Flow Together, Why Play Cricket with Pakistan?”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi strongly objected in the Lok Sabha on Monday to India continuing to play cricket with Pakistan, and to US President Donald Trump’s claims about brokering a ceasefire.

He questioned:

“When the Prime Minister himself says that blood and water cannot flow together, then why are we still playing cricket with Pakistan?”

Participating in the debate on Operation Sindoor, Owaisi praised the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces:

“We are proud of our military. Our forces destroyed Pakistan’s air bases.”

However, he didn’t hold back from criticizing the government on several fronts.

“If the Pulwama attack happened again, then what was the point of all these operations?”

During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the House, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "Does your conscience allow you to ask the family members of the people who were killed in Baisaran to watch India's cricket match with Pakistan?… We are stopping 80% of Pakistan's…



Owaisi reminded the House that in the recent Pulwama attack, 26 Indian personnel were martyred.



He demanded answers:

“If you carried out surgical strikes and air strikes, then how did this attack still happen? How did four terrorists manage to infiltrate our territory and kill civilians? Who will be held accountable?”

Challenging the government’s stance, he asked:

“Does the government have the courage to call the families of the martyrs and tell them that their loved ones’ sacrifice has been avenged?”

Owaisi didn’t mince words, mockingly questioning how, with 750,000 soldiers and paramilitary forces, “these four rats” managed to sneak in and get away after attacking.

Taking aim at US President Donald Trump, he said:

“Will a white man sitting in the White House now decide when we have a ceasefire? Is that what our foreign policy has come to?”

He criticized the U.S. for hosting Pakistan’s military leadership for dinner while India remains silent:



“America invites Pakistan’s army chief to dinner, and our government stays quiet. Is this what you call nationalism?”

He also questioned the government’s silence on China:

“Why hasn’t the government asked China why it’s supplying weapons to Pakistan?”

Closing with a sharp jibe, Owaisi said:

“If the US President dines with our enemy, and our government responds with silence — is that the nationalism you keep preaching?”