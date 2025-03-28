Owaisi Slams Waqf Bill, Says Muslims Will Not Forgive Chandrababu and Nitish

Hyderabad: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing it of attacking Shariat and attempting to seize Waqf properties. Addressing a large gathering at ‘Jalasa Youmul Quran’ at Hakeem Mir Vazeer Ali Masjid on the last Friday of Ramzan, Owaisi declared that Muslims will never forgive Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary for supporting the BJP on this issue.

“They Could Stop the Bill but Chose to Remain Silent,” Says Owaisi

Owaisi asserted that these four leaders could have stopped the Bill if they wanted, but instead, they allowed the BJP to move forward with its agenda. “They are letting BJP finish off our mosques and Waqf,” he claimed, stating that the legislation aligns with the Hindutva agenda of undermining Muslim religious rights and institutions.

Also Read: KTR to Highlight Keynote at Bridge India’s London Event

Muslims Across Telangana Protest with Black Armbands

In response to the controversial Bill, Muslims in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana observed Jumatul Vida by wearing black armbands in silent protest. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board had called for this symbolic demonstration. Thousands, including those at Mecca Masjid, participated in the protest. Owaisi also wore a black band as he addressed the community.

“Waqf Properties Belong to Our Ancestors, Not the Government”

Labeling the legislation a “black bill,” Owaisi said it seeks to take away Waqf properties that rightfully belong to the Muslim community. “These are not government properties; they are waqf lands donated in the name of Allah by our ancestors,” he said. He accused the Narendra Modi government of giving district collectors the authority to seize Waqf properties under the proposed amendments.

“Why the Discrimination Against Muslims?” Owaisi Questions

Drawing comparisons, Owaisi questioned why only Hindus are allowed to manage temples, yet non-Muslims can be part of the Waqf Board. He expressed outrage at what he sees as legal discrimination: “If someone occupies temple land, they’re not the owner. But if they occupy Waqf land, Modi wants to make them the owner. Why this double standard?”

“Threat Is from RSS, Not From Any Religion”

Owaisi also took aim at UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s statements about Hindu safety, saying, “In India, Hindus face no threat from Muslims, and vice versa. The real threat to all communities and the Constitution is from RSS ideology, from Modi and Yogi.” He concluded by reminding the audience that the right to life is guaranteed under the Constitution, and no government should undermine that.