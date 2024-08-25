Owaisi targets MP govt, says bulldozing of house state-sponsored communalism

Bhopal: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the razing of the house of a man allegedly involved in a protest against a Hindu seer in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district as “state-sponsored communalism”.

Owaisi was reacting to the razing of the house of Shahzad Ali on Thursday, a day after a protest called by the Muslim community against the purported anti-Islam remarks made by Ramgiri Maharaj turned violent with mob hurling stones and damaging vehicles, leaving several policemen injured.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president condemned stone pelting at policemen and the demolishing of the house and cars owned by Ali.

He alleged stones were hurled when a delegation was handing over a representation against the anti-Islam remarks (by Ramgiri Maharaj).

“A day after the stone-pelting incident, Ali’s house was demolished even though he claimed he had legal permission for the house. In the absence of valid permission, local administration should have followed due process of law on the apex court’s directives,” Owaisi stated in a video.

He wondered whether a notice was served to Ali before razing his house.

The Hyderabad MP claimed that Chhatarpur Police paraded some alleged accused and forced them to raise slogans.

“A government is run on the rule of law and not based on mob rule. What happened there was the display of the rule of the mob. This bulldozing of the house is state-sponsored communalism,” he alleged.

Owaisi alleged PM Modi does drama by showing respect to the Constitution, which is being violated by the BJP governments.

The house razing incident was also condemned by Congress which questioned the “tendency” of ‘bulldozer justice’.