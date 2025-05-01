Owaisi Urges Centre to Act on PoK Resolution, Criticizes BJP’s Rhetoric on Pakistan

Hyderabad: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has made sharp remarks over the central government’s approach towards Pakistan and the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), invoking Parliament’s long-standing resolution on the matter.

‘Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Baith Jana,’ Says Owaisi in Jibe at BJP

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s frequent use of aggressive slogans like “ghar me ghus ke maarenge”, Owaisi stated that if the central government is serious this time about taking action against Pakistan, they should “not just enter, but sit inside their home (PoK)”. He reminded the government that the Indian Parliament had passed a resolution declaring PoK as part of India, and that it is time to act in alignment with that declaration.

‘All Parties United Against Terrorism,’ Says AIMIM Chief

Owaisi emphasized that the opposition is united in the fight against terrorism and is supporting the government’s efforts to eliminate it. However, he called for real, result-oriented action instead of mere political slogans.

“The time for posturing is over. The entire nation and all political parties want to see terrorism uprooted,” Owaisi asserted.

His statement comes amid rising tensions and ongoing debates over cross-border terrorism and India’s stance on reclaiming PoK.