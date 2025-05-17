Asaduddin Owaisi Urges Turkey to Reconsider Support for Pakistan

New Delhi: AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has made a strong appeal to Turkey, urging it to reconsider its growing closeness with Pakistan. Emphasizing the historical and cultural ties between India and Turkey, Owaisi reminded the Turkish government of India’s past contributions to Turkey’s development and urged it not to be misled by Pakistan’s propaganda.

“200 Million Muslims Live With Dignity in India”

Owaisi highlighted that India is home to more Muslims than Pakistan, stating, “Let’s not forget that 200 million Muslims in India live with dignity.” Refuting the communal narrative often pushed by Pakistan, he said, “Islam has nothing to do with the way Pakistan is behaving,” and underlined that Muslims in India have a long and rooted presence that contributes positively to the country’s fabric.

Pakistan Must Stop Spreading False Propaganda

Criticizing Pakistan’s stance and its continued targeting of India, Owaisi stated that Pakistan has been promoting instability and has become a threat to global peace. “India has been a victim of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. We all remember what happened during Zia-ul-Haq’s rule,” he said.

He also referenced the historical betrayal during the 1947 tribal invasion of Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “We should have understood the malafide intentions of the neighbour then.”

Responds to Criticism From Pakistani Nationals

Reacting to criticism from Pakistani social media users and commentators, Owaisi said, “Pakistanis have never seen anyone who speaks as strictly as I do. People like me exist only in India.” He added that if Pakistanis truly listened to him, “their ignorance would reduce, and their awareness would grow.”

Rejects Trump’s Mediation and Pakistan’s Islamic State Claims

Owaisi also dismissed former US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire remarks between India and Pakistan, asserting that such interventions undermine India’s sovereignty. He further criticised Pakistan’s claim of being an “Islamic state,” accusing its military of using religion to justify instability in the region.