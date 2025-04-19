Hyderabad: Owaisi Vows Continued Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act Until Withdrawal

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday declared that protests against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act will persist until the central government repeals the law. Speaking at a public meeting held at Darussalam—the AIMIM headquarters in Hyderabad—Owaisi compared the movement to the historic farmers’ protest that led to the rollback of the farm laws.

“We Will Not Step Back Until This Black Law Is Withdrawn”

Addressing the crowd, Owaisi said, “You (PM Narendra Modi) will have to take back this law. The way our farmer brothers showed the path, we will continue our protest in the same way. Until the law is not withdrawn, there will be peaceful protest across the country.”

He urged attendees to be prepared for a sustained democratic movement and called on them to make a personal commitment to the cause. “Are you ready for a long-drawn democratic battle? If you are, promise yourself we will continue to protest till this black law is withdrawn and we will not step back,” Owaisi said, receiving loud support from the crowd.

Support from Religious Leaders

The protest was organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and saw participation from religious and community leaders. AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani and several others addressed the gathering, echoing concerns about the implications of the amendment and its potential impact on Waqf properties across the country.

The protest in Hyderabad is part of a growing nationwide movement calling for the repeal of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2023, which critics say undermines minority rights and endangers Waqf assets.