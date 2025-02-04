Owaisi Warns Government Against Waqf Amendment Bill

In a strong address on Monday, Asaduddin Owaisi, the Chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), warned the Indian government against tabling the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in its current form, stating that it could result in social instability across the country.

Owaisi’s Caution on Waqf Bill

Owaisi expressed his concerns over the proposed Bill during his speech in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing that the entire Muslim community had rejected the amendment. He highlighted that the Bill’s provisions would violate key constitutional articles, specifically Articles 25, 26, and 14, which guarantee the freedom of religion, the management of religious affairs, and equality before the law.

“I am cautioning and warning this government – if you bring and make a Waqf law in the present form, which will be a violation of Article 25, 26, and 14, it will lead to social instability in this country,” Owaisi asserted. “It has been rejected by the entire Muslim community. No Waqf property will be left, nothing will be left,” he added.

He further accused the government of attempting to revert India to the political climate of the 1980s and early 1990s, a period marked by significant communal tensions. “You want to make India ‘Viksit Bharat’, we want ‘Viksit Bharat’. You want to take this country back to the ’80s and early ’90s, it will be your responsibility,” said Owaisi.

Strong Defense of Religious Property

The AIMIM chief also made a personal stand on the issue, stressing that as a proud Indian Muslim, he would not allow the government to take away any property associated with his faith. “As a proud Indian Muslim, I will not lose an inch of my Masjid…I will not lose an inch of my Dargah. I will not allow that,” Owaisi declared. He reaffirmed that Waqf properties were an integral part of his religious worship, asserting, “It is my property, not given by anyone. You cannot snatch it away from me. Waqf is a form of worship for me.”

Opposition MPs Protest Over Dissent Note Deletions

In another related development, opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) Kalyan Banerjee and Md. Nadimul Haque raised serious concerns over the removal of key portions from their dissent notes regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Both MPs had submitted their objections to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), but their dissenting views were deleted without any prior notice or explanation.

The MPs have written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, expressing their dismay over the issue. “To our dismay and utter surprise, we found that the following objectives and dissent notes have been deleted by the Chairman without informing us and without our consent,” Banerjee and Haque stated in their letter dated February 3, 2025.

The allegations have sparked further controversy, as the opposition claims that the government’s actions could undermine transparency and the democratic process in Parliament.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has become a flashpoint in the ongoing political discourse, with both opposition MPs and leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi fiercely opposing its provisions. As the debate continues, the government’s next steps in navigating this sensitive issue will be closely scrutinized, given its potential to impact both religious freedoms and the social fabric of India.