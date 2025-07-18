Owaisi Warns of ‘Backdoor NRC’: Tells Muslims, Dalits to Secure Birth Certificates and Passports

Owaisi Warns of ‘Backdoor NRC: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has issued a strong appeal to citizens across India, particularly Muslims, Dalits, and Adivasis, to prepare for what he warns could be a nationwide campaign of religious profiling. Speaking at a public gathering in Bodhan, Telangana, Owaisi said, “We must be ready before the storm arrives.”

He emphasized the need to be prepared not just in Telangana but in states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and others, where he claims an “intensive religion verification” may soon be underway.

Owaisi Warns of ‘Backdoor NRC: Call to Secure Identity and Citizenship Documents

Owaisi urged people from all communities—especially minorities—to safeguard and prepare essential identity and citizenship documents, including:

Birth Certificates for all family members

for all family members Passports , particularly for those who lack birth certificates

, particularly for those who lack birth certificates 10th Class Mark Sheets as proof of age

as proof of age Caste Certificates

Pension documents for retired individuals

for retired individuals 2BHK government housing papers , if applicable

, if applicable Government employee ID cards, for both active and retired officials

He stressed the importance of keeping these documents safe and accessible, warning that failure to do so could affect one’s right to question the government or prove citizenship.

Also Read: Gold Rates Surge in Hyderabad on July 18, 2025

Wider Political Climate: Voter List Verification in Bihar

Owaisi’s warning comes amid ongoing voter list verification in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The process has already sparked political tension, with multiple parties voicing concerns over potential misuse.

Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Manoj Jha has even filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the verification process, suggesting it may be politically motivated or discriminatory.

Owaisi: “This Could Be a Backdoor NRC”

The AIMIM president expressed fears that these verification drives might be part of a covert attempt to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through unofficial means.

“The Election Commission has no authority to determine citizenship. That power lies with the Ministry of Home Affairs, SP Border, and Foreigners Tribunals,” Owaisi stated. “We’re simply questioning whether this could turn into a backdoor NRC.”

“Modi Would Be the Happiest If Your Name Is Removed”

Addressing concerns about voter disenfranchisement, Owaisi said, “If your name is removed from the voter list, no one will be happier than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once your name is deleted, you will lose the right to question the government.”

He underscored the seriousness of maintaining a valid name on the electoral roll, as it is directly linked to democratic participation and legal identity.

Election Commission May Delete 71 Lakh Names

According to Election Commission sources, nearly 71 lakh voters could be dropped from the electoral rolls due to incomplete or unverifiable data. This revelation has heightened anxieties among citizens and opposition leaders alike, who worry that minority groups could be disproportionately affected.

Conclusion: A Call for Vigilance and Unity

As political scrutiny grows over voter list verification and its implications for citizenship, Owaisi’s message serves as a broader call to remain vigilant. By urging people to collect and secure essential documents, he aims to empower vulnerable communities against what he sees as a systematic effort to marginalize them.

Whether or not this leads to a legal challenge or policy reversal, the message is clear: citizenship and voting rights must not be taken for granted.