Oxford Mission High School Marks 78th Independence Day with Exciting Volleyball Tournament

Hyderabad: In a vibrant celebration of the 78th Independence Day, Oxford Mission High School organized a special volleyball tournament, adding to the patriotic fervor on campus.

Zakiya Begum, the Secretary of the school, and Firdouse Anjum, the Principal, presided over the event, handing over the winner’s trophy to the victorious 10th-grade girls’ team.

The tournament saw fierce competition, with the 10th-grade girls clinching the title after defeating the 9th-grade team with scores of 21-17 and 21-15.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the students played with passion and determination, embodying the spirit of teamwork and perseverance.

The event was not just about sportsmanship but also about fostering unity and pride among the students. Zakiya Begum, in her address, commended the players for their dedication and encouraged all students to carry forward the values of discipline and hard work.

Firdouse Anjum echoed these sentiments, praising the teams for their effort and emphasizing the importance of physical activity in building character and resilience.

In the group photo, Zakiya Begum and Firdouse Anjum are seen proudly standing with the players, symbolizing the school’s commitment to excellence both in academics and sports.

The tournament was a highlight of the Independence Day celebrations at Oxford Mission High School, showcasing the school’s dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals.