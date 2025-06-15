Hyderabad: ‘Jai Bapu Jai Bhim Jai Samvidhan’ Padayatra Held from Charminar to Madina X Road

Hyderabad: In a powerful display of unity and constitutional commitment, the ‘Jai Bapu Jai Bhim Jai Samvidhan’ Padayatra (foot march) was organized on Sunday, stretching from Charminar to Madina X Road in the heart of the Old City.

Call to Protect the Constitution Amid BJP’s Authoritarianism

The march was held under the slogan “Samvidhan Bachao” (Save the Constitution), with participants voicing concern over what they described as the arbitrary and authoritarian behaviour of the BJP-led government. Organizers stated that the objective of the rally was to raise awareness about the need to defend the Indian Constitution and uphold democratic values.

Participation of Former Contestants and Local Leaders

The padayatra saw enthusiastic participation from local political figures who had previously contested in Old City constituencies, along with a large number of party workers and civil society members. Their presence underlined growing grassroots concern over current political trends and constitutional threats.

Rally Resonates Through Old City Streets

Chants of “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” echoed through the narrow streets of Old Hyderabad, as marchers carried placards and banners emphasizing social justice, equality, and constitutional rights. The event served both as a protest and a public awareness campaign, urging citizens to remain vigilant and defend democratic institutions.

Reporter’s Note

The padayatra highlighted how local political and civic participation continues to play a vital role in defending constitutional ideals. Participants called for greater unity among marginalized voices and stressed the importance of constitutional literacy in resisting divisive politics.

— Niyaz, Reporter