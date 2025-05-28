Padma Awards 2025: President Murmu Honours 68 Icons, Celebrates Unsung Heroes

New Delhi: In a prestigious event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Awards 2025 to 68 distinguished individuals across various disciplines. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and several other dignitaries.

This marked the second phase of the Padma Awards for the year, celebrating achievers from fields like art, literature, science, social work, medicine, sports, and public affairs.

Padma Awards: Celebrating India’s Unsung Heroes

The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, are classified into:

Padma Vibhushan

Padma Bhushan

Padma Shri

Out of the 139 awardees announced on the eve of Republic Day 2025, 68 were honoured in this phase, including:

3 Padma Vibhushan

9 Padma Bhushan

56 Padma Shri

The awards honoured both renowned figures and unsung heroes, many from remote and rural regions, who have selflessly contributed to society without seeking public recognition.

Emotional Tribute: Posthumous Honour for Folk Singer Dr. Sharda Sinha

A poignant moment in the ceremony came with the posthumous Padma Vibhushan conferred on Dr. Sharda Sinha, a legendary Bhojpuri and folk singer, remembered for her devotional and Chhath songs. Her son, Anshuman Sinha, accepted the award on her behalf.

Other Padma Vibhushan recipients included:

Jagdish Singh Khehar – Former Chief Justice of India

– Former Chief Justice of India Kumudini Lakhia – Classical Dancer (Posthumous)

Padma Bhushan Awardees: Recognising Leadership and Cultural Impact

The Padma Bhushan awards were conferred on several impactful personalities:

Sadhvi Ritambhara – Social Activist and Ram Janmabhoomi figure

– Social Activist and Ram Janmabhoomi figure Nandamuri Balakrishna – Actor and Politician

– Actor and Politician A. Surya Prakash – Veteran Journalist and Author

Posthumous Padma Bhushan recipients included:

Pankaj Udhas – Ghazal Legend

– Ghazal Legend Manohar Joshi – Former Lok Sabha Speaker

– Former Lok Sabha Speaker Bibek Debroy – Eminent Economist

– Eminent Economist M.T. Vasudevan Nair – Celebrated Malayalam Author

– Celebrated Malayalam Author Osamu Suzuki – Japanese Industrialist and Maruti-Suzuki Pioneer

Padma Shri: Honouring Grassroots Changemakers and Cultural Icons

The Padma Shri category had the largest number of honorees, highlighting real-world impact and innovation at the grassroots level. Notable recipients:

Arijit Singh – Popular Playback Singer

– Popular Playback Singer R. Ashwin – Indian Cricketer

– Indian Cricketer Arundhati Bhattacharya – Former Chairperson, SBI

– Former Chairperson, SBI Tejendra Narayan Majumdar – Renowned Violinist

– Renowned Violinist Pratibha Satpathy – Celebrated Odia Writer

The awards also recognised 10 foreign nationals, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs, showcasing India’s global outreach and appreciation for international contributions to Indian society and culture.

Women Shine at the Padma Awards 2025

This year, 23 women awardees were honoured, reflecting growing gender inclusivity and the rising prominence of female achievers in diverse fields across India.

Padma Awards: A People’s Honour for Selfless Service

The 2025 Padma Awards continue to uphold the spirit of “Nation First, People First”, focusing not just on fame, but on meaningful service. By recognising unsung heroes, the government has democratised civilian honours, making them truly reflective of India’s vast and vibrant talent pool.