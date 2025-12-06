Pahadi Shareef Incident, 8-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Stray Dog in Shaheen Nagar

A shocking Pahadi Shareef incident was reported on Saturday when an 8-year-old girl, Iram, was attacked by a stray dog in Shaheen Nagar, near Rehmania Masjid in Wadi-e-Salaam.

According to local sources, the child was playing outside her home when a street dog suddenly charged at her and bit her on the leg.

Child Shifted to Hospital Immediately

Family members and neighbours reacted swiftly and rushed Iram to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

Doctors have confirmed that the girl is out of danger but requires continued monitoring to prevent infection.

Rising Concern Over Stray Dog Attacks

Residents of Shaheen Nagar say that stray dog attacks have become frequent in the area, causing fear among children and parents. Locals are urging authorities to take measures to control stray dog populations and improve safety on residential streets.

The Pahadi Shareef incident, in which 8-year-old Iram was attacked by a stray dog in Shaheen Nagar, highlights the urgent need for safer public spaces and stronger animal control measures. Residents hope that authorities will take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.