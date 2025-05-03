Pahalgam Attack: Give Me a Suicide Bomb, I’ll Fight Pakistan – Says Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: A video of Karnataka Housing and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan has gone viral on social media, in which he declares his willingness to become a suicide bomber for India in a potential war against Pakistan.

Minister Zameer Khan’s Bold Statement Goes Viral

In the now-viral video, Minister Zameer Khan passionately stated:

“I have said this repeatedly: We are Indians, we are Hindustanis. We have no connection whatsoever with Pakistan. If necessary, I am ready to go to war for India — even as a suicide bomber.”

The minister emphasized his loyalty to the country, asserting that he would personally walk into Pakistan with explosives if the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister gave him the green signal.

Full Quote: “I Will Become a Suicide Bomber for India”

In the viral clip, Zameer Khan said:

“Let PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah give me the chance. I swear by Allah — I will wrap myself in explosives and go to Pakistan.”

He further clarified:

“I am not saying this emotionally. If the country needs me, I will sacrifice myself.”

Social Media Reaction and Public Response

The video has attracted massive attention on social media, with many hailing the minister’s bold patriotism. The statement has sparked both praise and debate across political and public spheres.

Zameer Khan’s Political Background

Zameer Khan is a Congress leader and a close aide of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah .

and a . He represents the Chamarajpet constituency in Bengaluru.

in Bengaluru. He was earlier associated with the JD(S) and rose to prominence with the support of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda before switching to the Congress party.

Controversy Surrounding CM Siddaramaiah

This statement comes days after CM Siddaramaiah made a controversial remark urging against war with Pakistan, which drew criticism and was also highlighted by Pakistani media.

In response to the backlash, CM Siddaramaiah later clarified:

“I have no objection to waging war against Pakistan if necessary.”

Political Ramifications and National Reactions

Minister Zameer’s explosive statement has further fueled the ongoing national conversation about India-Pakistan relations. While some see his words as an expression of ultimate patriotism, others have raised concerns over the use of such militaristic rhetoric by an elected official.