Pahalgam Terror Attack Reflects Government’s Failure: Akhilesh Yadav Blames Intelligence Lapse

Lucknow, April 27 (PTI) – Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has strongly criticized the BJP-led government over the Pahalgam terror attack, blaming an “intelligence failure” for the tragic incident. He accused the government of prioritizing “propaganda” rather than addressing critical national security issues, which allowed the terrorists to reach the heart of the region.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Yadav condemned the lack of proper security arrangements in the area, suggesting that the failure to prevent the attack pointed to a systemic breakdown in governance. “The big question is, how did the terrorists reach our home? This is a failure of the government and the result of an intelligence lapse,” Yadav said. He also pointed to the inadequacy of the security forces’ response, questioning why they could not reach the attack site in time.

Demand for Compensation and Jobs for Victims’ Families

In response to the deadly attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, Yadav demanded that the government provide financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to the families of each victim, as well as a government job for every affected family. The Pahalgam attack, which has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, is being compared to the Pulwama attack, with people questioning the government’s preparedness and handling of security in the region.

Accusations of Government Inaction on Unemployment and Reservation Issues

Apart from the security lapse, Yadav raised concerns about the increasing unemployment in India, accusing the government of failing to provide adequate job opportunities. He claimed that the marginalised sections of society, including those entitled to reservations, were being denied their rightful benefits due to the government’s inability to create sufficient employment. “Jobs are decreasing, and people with degrees are being forced into low-paying jobs like delivery boys. The government is failing to provide respectable employment,” Yadav said.

He also alleged that the government was tampering with reservation policies and undermining constitutional rights, which he believes are essential to ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens.

Corruption and Political Interference Under BJP Government

Yadav also criticized the BJP government for alleged corruption and political interference in governance. He claimed that the government was exploiting the weaknesses of officers to engage in “wrong deeds” and that corrupt officers were being shielded under the current regime. “Officers from other states are involved in corruption and investing money in their home states. Corrupt officers are hiding at the Chief Minister’s residence,” Yadav added.

The SP president also spoke about the rising political interference in constitutional institutions, with party workers facing “discrimination and atrocities” in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav emphasized that his party is committed to safeguarding the Constitution and has prepared a “PDA Sankalp” (pledge) to raise awareness about the issues affecting the backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

Controversy Over Alleged Flight Denial

In a lighter moment during the press conference, Yadav referred to the incident on Saturday, when his party claimed he was not allowed to land at the Kushinagar airport due to “low visibility.” Yadav joked that if he had used soap and shampoo before his flight, he might have been allowed to land, humorously commenting on the situation’s oddity.

Conclusion

The Pahalgam terror attack has highlighted critical gaps in national security, and Akhilesh Yadav’s pointed criticisms of the government have sparked discussions on intelligence failures, unemployment, corruption, and political interference under the BJP’s rule. As tensions with Pakistan rise, questions about the government’s preparedness to handle security threats remain unanswered, prompting many to call for urgent action and accountability.