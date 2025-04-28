Pahalgam Attack: Shoot Us, But Don’t Send Us Out of India, 72-Year-Old Razia Sultana Appeals to Modi Government

Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, India has intensified actions to deport Pakistani nationals residing in the country without legal status. Among those affected is 72-year-old Razia Sultana from Soro in Balasore district, Odisha, who has made a heartfelt plea to the Indian government to allow her to stay.

“If We Have Done Wrong, Shoot Us, But Don’t Send Us Away,” Pleads Razia Sultana

Speaking to the media, Razia Sultana emotionally said, “If we have done anything wrong, the government can shoot us, but please don’t send us out of the country.” Having lived in India since she was just four years old, Razia now fears being separated from the only home she has ever known.

Struggling With Ill Health and Urgent Medical Needs

Razia Sultana is currently battling kidney disease and has a scheduled appointment with doctors in Bhubaneswar on May 10. Her deteriorating health condition makes the deportation order even more critical, prompting her family to appeal to the central government for reconsideration.

A Life Rooted in India Since Childhood

Razia’s life story highlights her deep roots in India. Born in 1953 in Pakistan after her family had moved there post-Partition, she returned to India with her father, Haider Ali, at the age of four. Since then, Razia has lived in Soro, Odisha, where she married Sheikh Shamsuddin and raised two children. Her husband passed away in 2023.

Family Appeals for Compassion and Review of Deportation Notice

Razia’s family is urging the authorities to withdraw the deportation notice, emphasizing her long-standing residence in India, her poor health, and her emotional ties to the country. They hope the government will consider humanitarian grounds before making a final decision.