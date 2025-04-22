Pahalgam Terror Attack: Death Toll Rises to 27 as Lashkar-Backed Militants Launch Deadly Assault on Tourists

In a horrific terrorist attack on Tuesday, militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, opened indiscriminate fire on tourists in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The ambush has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 27 people, with 20 others seriously injured.

Attack During Peak Tourist Hours

Eyewitnesses stated that the assailants, dressed in army uniforms, suddenly began firing on a group of tourists enjoying horse rides in the scenic fields of Pahalgam. The assault occurred in the afternoon when tourist presence was at its peak.

Women and Elderly Targeted

The attackers did not spare anyone, with women and elderly among those shot. Heart-wrenching videos from the scene show bloodied bodies lying on the ground while distraught women cry out for their loved ones.

Security Forces Launch Massive Counter-Operation

Following the attack, security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A large-scale anti-terror operation is currently underway, including aerial surveillance and ground search missions to track down the terrorists.

Political Leaders React Strongly

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the massacre, calling it a “heinous crime against humanity.” He described it as the deadliest civilian-targeted terror attack in the region in recent years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, held a telephonic conversation with Home Minister Amit Shah, instructing him to take stock of the situation and ensure immediate action. In a strong statement, Modi said:

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. The culprits will not be spared—justice will be served.”

Global Security Concerns Rise Amid US VP’s Visits

The attack has raised significant security concerns, especially as it occurred during the ongoing four-day visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to India, drawing international attention to the deteriorating security situation in Kashmir.

Casualties Shifted to Hospitals Across the Region

All injured were immediately rushed to hospitals in Pahalgam and Anantnag. Several critically injured victims have been referred to Srinagar hospitals for advanced treatment, with doctors stating some are in extremely critical condition.