Pahalgam Terror Attack: Security Forces Release Photos and Sketches of Suspects

Srinagar: A day after the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead and several others injured, security forces have released photographs and sketches of the suspected terrorists involved in the massacre.

Key Suspects Identified in Pahalgam Attack

Three primary suspects have been named:

Asif Fuji

Suleman Shah

Abu Talha

All three are believed to be affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group.

Attack Details: Planned Assault on Civilians in Baisaran Meadow

The attack occurred in Baisaran meadow, located 6 kilometers from Pahalgam town, where tourists were fired upon indiscriminately by heavily armed militants.

According to security forces, five to six terrorists, wearing camouflage and kurta-pyjamas, launched the assault using AK-47 rifles, emerging from the dense pine forest surrounding the area.

Pakistani Terrorists Involved, Say Intelligence Sources

Initial reports suggest the attackers included Pakistani nationals who infiltrated Kashmir days before the strike. Intelligence agencies have identified Saifullah Kasuri, alias Khalid, a top LeT commander, as the mastermind behind the operation.

Sophisticated Gear and Foreign Support

Forensic analysis and survivor accounts reveal that the terrorists were equipped with:

Military-grade weapons

Advanced communication devices

Body cams and helmet-mounted cameras

Investigators believe the group received external logistical support. The presence of dry fruits and medical supplies suggests the terrorists had come fully prepared for a prolonged operation.

Locals Assisted in Reconnaissance

Sources also disclosed that the attackers had conducted a recce of the area with assistance from local collaborators. Eyewitnesses claimed two of the terrorists spoke Pashto, hinting at Pakistani origin, while others – Adil and Asif – were locals from Bijbhera and Tral.

Anti-Terror Operation Underway

Security forces have launched a massive anti-terror operation using helicopters and drone surveillance to track down the attackers, who escaped using the thick forest cover.

Digital evidence gathered by intelligence officials points to the attackers’ connections with safe houses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi, reinforcing the narrative of cross-border terror planning.

The scale and precision of the Pahalgam attack highlight the growing threat of sophisticated and well-coordinated terrorist operations in the region, prompting intensified security measures and investigations.

Let me know if you’d like SEO tags, social media captions, or a graphic timeline of the event!