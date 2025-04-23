Pahalgam Terror: Cricketer Writes to BCCI Urging India to Cut All Cricket Ties with Pakistan

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed multiple civilian lives, former RCB cricketer Sreevats Goswami has made a strong statement urging India to end all cricketing ties with Pakistan. Goswami has formally written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), requesting them to halt bilateral cricket relations with the neighboring country.

The terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack are believed to have links to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned terrorist outfit based in Pakistan. Citing this, Goswami emphasized that India should not engage in any cricketing activities with a nation supporting terror.

Sports and Politics: A Divisive Debate

Goswami acknowledged that some believe sports should remain above politics. However, he argued that continuing cricket with Pakistan despite their involvement in terrorist activities undermines national sentiment. He stated that while some advocated for neutral venues and peace in the past, the bloodshed in Kashmir proved to be a wake-up call.

Champions Trophy & Past Incidents

India has not played bilateral cricket with Pakistan since 2012-13, though both countries have faced each other in multi-nation tournaments like the Champions Trophy. Notably, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the recent edition, choosing instead to play on neutral grounds.

“Innocent Lives Lost – This is No Game,” Says Goswami

Sreevats Goswami, sharing his experience from a recent trip to Pahalgam, said he had sensed peace returning to the Valley. But the sudden violence shattered that belief. Expressing frustration and grief, he remarked, “How many times must we stay silent? When our people are being killed, this is no longer just a game.”