Pahalgam Tragedy: NRI Community Holds Peace Rally

New York: In a heartfelt show of solidarity and sorrow, the Indian diaspora in the United States organized a peaceful protest against the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The event, led by the Indo-American community, took place at Isaac Hoover Park in New York, where participants held a candlelight vigil to promote peace.

Expressing Grief Over Kashmir Violence

Members of the Indian community expressed deep anguish over the tragic events that once again stained the beautiful Kashmir Valley with bloodshed. They condemned the brutal killing of innocent tourists by terrorists and emphasized that violence can never achieve any legitimate goals.

Message to Terrorist Organizations

The diaspora members called upon Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits to understand that violence and bloodshed will not lead to any meaningful outcome. They stressed the need for peaceful dialogue and coexistence over armed conflict and terrorism.

Support for Indian Government’s Anti-Terror Measures

Representatives of the Indo-American community pledged their full support to the Indian government’s efforts to combat terrorism and ensure national security. They reiterated their commitment to stand united against any acts of terror aimed at destabilizing peace in the region.

Broad Participation from Indian Associations

The peace rally witnessed the participation of several representatives from various Indian associations and voluntary organizations. Members from the New York Telangana Telugu Association (NAITA) and other community groups joined the event, waving Indian flags and participating actively in the candlelight march.

The peaceful gathering not only highlighted the global Indian community’s concern for homeland security but also sent a strong message of unity and resilience against terrorism.