Pain of that moment remains, says Lokesh on father’s arrest two years ago

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Education and Information Technology Nara Lokesh recalled the arrest of his father and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on this day two years ago, saying the pain of that moment remains.

Lokesh took to X to share his thoughts on Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest.

The minister posted that Naidu was unjustly arrested. “This event marked a dark chapter not just for our family, but for democracy itself. The pain of that moment remains, but so does our resolve,” posted Lokesh.

“His courage, dignity, and unyielding faith in the people of Andhra Pradesh continue to inspire our fight for justice and truth,” the minister added.

“A day that shook every Telugu person… A day when a dictator, seizing control of systems, filed illegal cases with arrogance and arrested Chandrababu Garu, revelling in demonic joy… But they did not know that day what happens when truth is suppressed,” reads a post on the Telugu Desam Party’s official X handle.

The party claimed that civil society had erupted in outrage against the illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. Women marched out, and youth revolted.

“Telugu people in Hyderabad and across 70 countries rose in support of Chandrababu Naidu. The people fought peacefully against the dictator Jagan. The people ensured the triumph of truth. They established Chandrababu Garu as the winner of the people’s hearts,” reads the post.

The TDP alleged that Jagan had got Chandrababu Naidu illegally arrested by the AP CID on allegations of corruption in the AP Skill Development Corporation.

The TDP chief was arrested from Nandyal. He was in jail for 53 days. It said people erupted in anger and wrote the death warrant for Jagan’s rule.

The CID had arrested Naidu on September 9, 2023, in the Skill Development scam, which allegedly took place when he was the chief minister. The next day, a court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody.

On October 31, he was released from Rajahmundry Central Prison after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him bail.

Naidu, who is now 75, denied any wrongdoing in his 40-year-long political career, saying he did nothing wrong. “I neither did anything wrong nor allowed anyone to do anything wrong,” he had said.