Pak: 2 killed, 10 injured in Pishin explosion

Islamabad: Two people were killed and ten others, including policemen, were injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province on Saturday morning, police sources said.

The incident happened at about 11:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) in Pishin district of the province where explosives mounted on a motorbike were detonated by unidentified militants, the sources told Xinhua.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where three of them were in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The area has been cordoned off for investigations.