Pak-Afghan Border Remains Closed as Ceasefire Talks Fail Again

Islamabad: The Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan remains closed after the second round of ceasefire talks failed to reach a breakthrough. The border, which had been closed for almost a month due to escalating tensions over the construction of Afghan facilities around the disputed border, was set to open on Tuesday. However, the continued deadlock has led to delays and financial losses for traders on both sides.

Tensions Escalate at Torkham Border

The Torkham trade route, which was initially closed on February 21, was scheduled to reopen after negotiations between Pakistani and Afghan officials. Despite agreements made during earlier talks, a fresh round of discussions on March 4 failed to resolve the deadlock, resulting in an exchange of fire between Pakistani security forces and Afghan Taliban fighters. The violence has led to casualties on both sides, including armed forces personnel and civilians.

Following the failed talks, both parties had planned to meet again on Wednesday morning to finalize discussions regarding the reopening of the border. Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, the head of the Pakistani delegation, noted that the Afghan team had requested additional time to seek approval from higher authorities in Kabul. However, as of now, no final decision has been made.

Economic Impact of the Border Closure

The continued closure of the Torkham border has had a significant economic impact, with traders from both sides of the border suffering losses. The Pakistani government estimates that the border closure, which lasted 24 days, has resulted in losses amounting to $72 million. The halt in trade, including transit goods, has caused thousands of freight trucks to become stuck at the crossing, with some items already perishing.

Also Read: UAE Warns of Escalating Instability in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes

“Hundreds of cargo trucks are stuck here, including transit goods. Some of these items have already perished, causing financial losses for traders. The governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan must find a solution to this problem,” Mohammad Gul, a driver on the Torkham route, told TOLOnews.

Humanitarian and Travel Impacts

The prolonged closure of the Torkham border has also affected thousands of travelers and patients who remain stranded on both sides of the crossing. Torkham, one of the busiest crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan, handles a significant amount of trade and movement between the two countries. The standoff has resulted in a massive disruption to both commercial and humanitarian activities, causing distress for individuals and families waiting to cross the border.

The Pakistani and Afghan governments continue to work on finding a resolution, but the situation remains tense as the border stays closed, leaving both nations’ traders and citizens facing significant challenges.