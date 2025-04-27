Exit Deadline Ends Today; Pak Citizens Bid Goodbyes to Kin, Rush Home Through Attari

A wave of emotion swept the Attari border on Sunday as hundreds of Pakistani nationals rushed to leave India ahead of the exit deadline. The last day for Pakistani citizens visiting India on non-medical visas to leave the country is April 27, 2025, amid rising tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Painful Separations for Families With Ties on Both Sides

Among the many heart-wrenching scenes was that of teenage Sarita, who broke down crying as she explained that her Indian mother was not being allowed to accompany them to Pakistan.

“My mother’s an Indian and they are not allowing her to come with us,” said Sarita, sobbing. She, her brother, and her father, all Pakistani nationals, had come to India to attend a family wedding scheduled for April 29. Now, they must leave hurriedly, leaving loved ones behind.

Strict Rules Enforced at Attari Border

At the Attari border in Punjab’s Amritsar district, long lines of vehicles carrying Pakistani citizens were seen throughout the day. Authorities made it clear that Indian passport holders could not cross over into Pakistan with SAARC or visit visas, leading to distress among mixed-nationality families.

Medical visa holders, however, have until April 29 to leave India.

Heartbreak for Visitors Forced to Cut Trips Short

Many Pakistani nationals shared their disappointment at having to leave suddenly.

A man from Jaisalmer said his maternal uncle, aunt, and cousins, who were visiting after 36 years, had to depart without even meeting all their relatives.

Janam Raj, a 70-year-old from Peshawar, lamented, “I came three weeks ago on my first visit to India, and look how it turned out.”

Another visitor, Mohd Salim from Karachi, had similarly come on a 45-day visa and had to rush home earlier than planned.

Impact of Pahalgam Terror Attack on Diplomatic Relations

The hasty departures were triggered by the worsening diplomatic situation after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. India blamed the attack on Pakistani-based elements, prompting a series of retaliatory measures, including mass visa cancellations. Islamabad, in turn, announced its own countermeasures.

Those failing to exit India before the set deadline will face legal action under the newly enacted Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Voices of Condemnation and Despair

Several Pakistani nationals and their Indian relatives condemned the terror attack in strong terms.

Mohd Arif from Delhi, who came to see off his aunt, said, “Terrorists murdered humanity and should be publicly hanged.”

Gurbax Singh from Buner district in Pakistan echoed the sentiment, stating, “The terrorists’ act was utterly reprehensible, but ordinary citizens are the ones paying the price.”

As the clock ran out, the Attari border witnessed an outpouring of grief, helplessness, and broken dreams — a painful reminder of how politics and violence continue to sever deeply personal human bonds.