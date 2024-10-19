Pak match-winner Noman had failed fitness test, was included after Aaqib’s plea to PCB

Karachi: Left-arm spinner, Noman Ali who took 11 wickets to lead Pakistan a much-needed win over England in the second Test at Multan, was included in the playing XI at the insistence of the selectors after failing a fitness test, a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed.

Noman had twice failed the fitness test conducted by the PCB team trainers but senior selector and former pace bowler, Aaqib Javed insisted on his selection for the second Test against England, the source said.

Pakistan won the match by 152 runs to square the three-match series on Friday with Ali taking 8/46 to finish with a match haul of 11 wickets as England were bowled out for 144 inside the first session on Day 4 on a tailor-made dry wicket.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan took nine wickets in the match.

“Before the match, Noman was asked to appear for a fitness test where he and even leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood were unable to complete a two kilometre run in eight minutes,” the source said.

“The team management, which is strictly following a policy of enforcing certain fitness standards, was in a quandary after it was decided to use the same pitch on which the first Test was played,” the source added.

He said that Noman and Zahid had also failed the same fitness test before first match in Multan and were released from the squad.

England had won the first Test by an innings and 47 runs.

“It was Aaqib and the other selectors, including Azhar Ali, who convinced the team management that both spinners should be played despite their fitness problem and the PCB chairman backed them,” he added.

The source added that Aaqib convinced the chairman that the only way Pakistan could win on a pitch assisting slow bowlers was through its spinners.