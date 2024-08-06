Pak to emphasise peace, relief assistance to Gaza in upcoming OIC meet

Islamabad: Pakistan will emphasise the urgency of peace and provision of relief assistance for Gaza in the upcoming Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) meeting, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC convened at the request of Palestine and Iran in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

He will present the South Asian country’s serious concerns about the dire situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East region, it added.

“As one of the staunchest supporters of the Palestinian cause, Pakistan has always been at the forefront in raising its voice at all international fora, including the OIC,” the statement said.