Pakistan: 14 killed in road accident caused by brake failure

At least 14 people were killed in Pakistan after a mini lorry carrying a family plunged into a ditch due to a brake failure, the rescue service said on Saturday.

Islamabad: At least 14 people were killed in Pakistan after a mini lorry carrying a family plunged into a ditch due to a brake failure, the rescue service said on Saturday.

The accident took place in Khushab district in the central Punjab province on Saturday morning when the family was travelling in the ill-fated vehicle to a neighbouring district for work.

“At least 14 people, including five children and two women, were killed in the accident,” said Usman Haider, a spokesperson for the local rescue service.

The death toll could rise as at least eight people are in critical condition.

Haider said the driver was speeding, and the accident occurred due to a brake failure. The vehicle was carrying 26 people.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, around 9,000 road accidents are reported every year, killing more than 5,000 people.

