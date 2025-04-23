Pakistan Accused of Backing Pahalgam Terror Attack as Islamic Scholars Condemn Violence

New Delhi: The recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left several tourists injured and spread fear across the region, has sparked strong condemnation from prominent Islamic scholars in India, who have directly blamed Pakistan for backing terrorist groups operating in the region.

The attack took place in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam on Tuesday, where heavily armed terrorists reportedly emerged from dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists, in what is being described as one of the most brutal incidents in recent times.

“This Is a Conspiracy Against Islam and Humanity”: Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, President of the All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ), called the incident a well-planned conspiracy aimed at defaming Islam and destabilising India.

“Asking tourists their names and then attacking them is not only inhumane but completely against Islamic teachings,” he said. “Groups like ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Al-Qaeda do not represent Islam in any way. They are enemies of humanity.”

He accused Pakistan of providing shelter and logistical support to these outfits.

“Pakistan’s links to terrorism are well-known. It is clear that this attack was orchestrated with Pakistan’s backing,” he added. “Terrorists like Hafiz Saeed are openly protected, and organisations like Lashkar continue to operate freely from Pakistani soil.”

Maulana Shahabuddin urged the Indian government to raise the issue at the United Nations to expose Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terrorism on international platforms.

He further expressed solidarity with the victims, stating that Indian Muslims are “deeply hurt” by the attack and called for strict action to prevent such acts from being committed again.

“One day, the Tricolour will fly over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as well,” he said.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali Also Denounces the Attack

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, head of the Islamic Centre of India, also strongly condemned the attack, calling it “unjustifiable under any circumstances.”

He revealed that special prayers were held at Shaheen Academy, where students and teachers prayed for the victims and their families.

“Terrorism has no religion. A terrorist is simply a terrorist — not a representative of any faith,” he stated.

He also reminded the public of the fatwa against terrorism issued in 2006, affirming that Indian Muslims stand united in the fight against terrorism and with the nation in its grief.

Both religious leaders appealed for peace in Jammu and Kashmir and called upon the government to take firm and swift action against those responsible for the heinous act.