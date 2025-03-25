Pakistan and Afghanistan Seek Fresh Start: Talks to Resolve Border Tensions and Refugee Crisis

Pakistan: In a move aimed at de-escalating tensions and improving diplomatic relations, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to initiate fresh high-level engagements to normalise ties. This decision comes as the deadline for the mass deportation of Afghans from Pakistan nears, with significant developments in border management, trade, and refugee issues also on the agenda.

Diplomatic Engagements and Renewed Cooperation

The decision to enhance diplomatic efforts was made during a visit to Kabul by a Pakistani delegation led by Special Representative for Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan. This visit followed the departure of a U.S. delegation, which facilitated the release of an American citizen, George Glezmann, after he had been detained in Afghanistan for over two years. This diplomatic breakthrough further underscores the importance of ongoing engagement between the two nations.

The Pakistani delegation’s visit aimed to strengthen bilateral relations, with a focus on resolving longstanding issues, improving trade and transit, and addressing the refugee crisis. Both countries have had tensions in the past, particularly around security concerns, with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan of harboring terrorism. Border confrontations, notably along the Torkham crossing, have further strained relations.

Scheduled High-Level Meetings for Continuous Dialogue

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to maintain a year-long schedule of high-level visits. Key officials from both sides will engage in regular in-person and virtual meetings to resolve differences and ensure there are no communication gaps. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, is expected to visit Kabul, marking a significant step in fostering better relations.

In addition to diplomatic visits, both nations will also hold technical discussions regarding the Torkham border, where disputes remain over certain areas. Scheduled for April, the meeting will include reviews of satellite imagery, maps, and structural designs to find a solution. The resumption of the Joint Coordination Commission (JCC) meetings, which have been postponed for some time, is also seen as a vital step towards institutionalising bilateral cooperation.

Also Read: Gabba to be demolished post 2032 Olympics, Brisbane to get new stadium

The Deportation Deadline Looms

A critical topic of discussion during the meetings was the mass deportation of Afghan nationals living illegally in Pakistan. Pakistan has set March 31 as the deadline for Afghans to leave voluntarily. After this date, the government has vowed to initiate a crackdown, ensuring the repatriation of all illegal Afghan nationals, including those holding Afghan Citizen Cards, through the Torkham border.

The mass deportation is a sensitive issue for both countries, and its handling will be critical in shaping the future of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. As the deadline approaches, experts suggest that continued dialogue and cooperation are crucial in managing the complexities surrounding border security, illegal immigration, and the refugee crisis.

The Path Forward for Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations

Despite the challenges, experts believe that many of the ongoing issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan can be resolved through sustained dialogue and structured engagements. The focus on security, border management, and refugee repatriation remains pivotal to ensuring long-term stability in the region.

With a renewed commitment to diplomatic engagement and a clear schedule for future meetings, both Pakistan and Afghanistan hope to overcome historical grievances and establish a more cooperative and peaceful relationship in the years ahead.