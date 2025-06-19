Pakistan Army Chief Munir Meets Donald Trump in Washington

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir met former US President Donald Trump at the White House, holding extensive discussions on counter-terrorism, Middle East tensions, and the expansion of bilateral trade, according to a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

US Officials Present at the Meeting

The high-level meeting also included participation from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs Steve Witkoff. General Munir was joined by ISI Director General Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, representing Pakistan’s security apparatus.

Scheduled for One Hour, Meeting Extended to Over Two

ISPR highlighted that the meeting, originally planned for 60 minutes, extended beyond two hours, citing the “depth and cordiality of the dialogue” between the two sides. Discussions covered a wide range of topics including mines and minerals, energy, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies.

Trump Keen on Strategic Trade Partnership

According to ISPR, Trump expressed interest in establishing a long-term trade partnership with Pakistan grounded in strategic convergence and shared global interests. In response, Munir praised Trump’s “statesmanship” and ability to comprehend complex global challenges.

Protests by Pakistani Diaspora Overshadow Visit

Despite the official narrative, Munir’s US visit faced widespread protests from Pakistani-Americans and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI party. Protesters gathered outside Munir’s hotel in Washington, accusing him of human rights violations and chanting slogans like “Pakistanio ke qatil” and “Islamabad ke qatil” (killers of Pakistanis and Islamabad).

Viral Video Embarrasses Pakistani Military

One particularly viral clip showed a protester shouting “Geedad, geedad, geedad” (jackal), a slur aimed at portraying Munir as a coward. Analysts say the public backlash has been a significant embarrassment for Pakistan’s military establishment, despite the diplomatic importance of the visit.

Munir’s Visit Follows Kashmir Terror Attack

This visit also comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 Indian tourists were killed. The Resistance Front, an alleged offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the massacre. Munir’s trip marks his first official US visit since the incident.