Champions Trophy: Pakistan, Bangladesh Exit Winless After Rain Forces Washout

Rawalpindi: Pakistan and Bangladesh concluded their 2025 Champions Trophy campaigns without a single victory after their final Group A match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to rain on Thursday. With the washout, both teams finish the tournament with one point each.

Dead Rubber Ends in Disappointment

Both teams had already been eliminated from the eight-team competition after India and New Zealand secured their spots in the semi-finals. The rain-affected game was merely a formality, but the persistent drizzle over the last 24 hours increased fears of a washout.

This marks the second match in the tournament to be abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi, following the South Africa-Australia Group B clash.

Match Called Off Without Toss

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Michael Gough initially scheduled an inspection at 2:30 PM (IST), but the persistent rainfall delayed proceedings. Eventually, at 4:00 PM (IST), the match was officially called off, and both teams were forced to share a point.

Pakistan’s ICC Tournament Struggles Continue

With this early exit, Pakistan has now suffered three consecutive early exits from ICC tournaments, following their disappointing runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

India, New Zealand Set for Group A Decider

As the 2025 Champions Trophy progresses, the final Group A fixture will see India and New Zealand clash to determine the group topper. The match is set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.