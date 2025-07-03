Pakistan Can Visit India for Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Sports Ministry Sources Confirm

New Delhi: Amid rising diplomatic tensions, sources in India’s Sports Ministry have confirmed that Pakistan’s men’s hockey team will be allowed to participate in the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in India next month. The ministry cited the multinational nature of the tournament as a key reason for allowing their participation.

Final Decision Awaits MEA and MHA Approval

Although the Sports Ministry has shown no objection, the final decision regarding visas and other cross-border protocols will rest with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Also Read: 2nd Test Day 2: Shubman Gill Unbeaten on 168, Jadeja Scores 89 as India Reaches 419/6 at Lunch

“We have no objection to Pakistan coming to play in the Hockey Asia Cup in India. However, visa matters fall under the MEA and MHA. Their decision will be final,” said the ministry sources.

Asia Cup 2025 Set to Take Place in Rajgir, Bihar

The Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 9. The city is preparing for the continental event that also serves as the qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

Diplomatic Concerns Post-Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan’s participation was under question following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. The attack significantly strained Indo-Pak diplomatic relations, casting doubt over cross-border sporting engagements.

Upcoming FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in India

In addition to the senior event, India will also host the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. India and Pakistan have been grouped together in Pool B in the expanded 24-team format, reigniting anticipation among fans for another intense clash.

Pakistan’s Recent Form in International Hockey

Pakistan last visited India in 2023 for the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, where India beat Malaysia 4-3 to clinch a record fourth title. Pakistan also recently finished runners-up to New Zealand in the FIH Nations Cup in Malaysia, narrowly missing a spot in the FIH Pro League 2026-27 season.