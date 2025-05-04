Pakistan Violates Ceasefire on LoC for 10th Day as India Responds Strongly
For the 10th straight day, Pakistan fired across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. India responded firmly amid rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.
Jammu: For the 10th day in a row, the Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian troops responded proportionately to the unprovoked firing, according to officials.
Continuous Firing Across Multiple Sectors
A statement from the Defence Ministry issued on Sunday noted,
“During the night of May 3 and May 4, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Indian Army’s Swift and Proportionate Response
The Indian Army promptly returned fire, maintaining restraint while safeguarding territorial integrity.
Aftermath of the Pahalgam Massacre
Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply following the April 22 terrorist attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, where Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists, aided by Pakistan, killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and one local resident.
PM Modi’s Stern Warning to Terrorists and Their Sponsors
In his first response to the Pahalgam killings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that the terrorists, their handlers, and supporters would be hunted down to the ends of the earth.
India’s Strong Measures Against Pakistan
Following the attack, India implemented a series of punitive steps:
- Deportation of Pakistani nationals
- Closure of the Attari-Wagah border crossing
- Suspension of the Indus Water Treaty
- Closure of Indian airspace for Pakistani commercial flights
- Cancellation of all trade and cultural exchanges
Armed Forces Given Operational Freedom
PM Modi granted complete operational freedom to the Indian armed forces to respond to the attack. This decision followed a high-level meeting involving:
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
- National Security Advisor
- Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)
- Chiefs of Army, Navy, and Air Force
Earlier, on April 28, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met the PM after receiving a detailed briefing from CDS General Anil Chauhan on the preparedness of the armed forces.
J&K L-G Reviews Security with Army Chief
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar recently for a security review. The L-G directed the army to use all necessary force to eliminate the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam killings.
Crackdown on Terrorist Support Networks
As part of a campaign to send a strong message to terrorists and their sympathisers, security forces have started demolishing the houses of known terrorists:
- On April 25, the homes of Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh were razed in Tral and Bijbehara.
- Both were associated with LeT and played a role in the Pahalgam massacre.
- To date, 10 terrorist homes have been demolished in the Kashmir Valley.
Unanimous Condemnation in J&K Assembly
On April 28, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, showcasing unified political resolve against terrorism.