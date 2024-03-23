Pakistan celebrates 84th Republic Day

Islamabad: Pakistani nation on Saturday celebrated the 84th Pakistan Day, also known as the Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day.

The day is celebrated annually in the memory of Lahore Resolution which was passed on March 23, 1940, one of the major milestones in the struggle for an independent state.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari paid homage to the struggles, vision, and determination of the nation’s forefathers and said, “Let us reflect on our journey, celebrate our achievements, and reaffirm our commitment to a prosperous and united Pakistan.”

In a separate message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to “renew firm resolve to follow the footsteps of our founding fathers to make Pakistan a trivet of peace, progress and stability.”

The president had also approved remission of 90 days for the prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan Day as well as the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival, said an official statement.

The day started with a 31-gun salute in the capital, Islamabad, and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

A military parade was held at the Shakarparian Parade Avenue in Islamabad, which was attended by the president, prime minister, chiefs of armed forces and Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The national flag was hoisted high on all major official buildings across the country while people held rallies and seminars to highlight the importance of the Lahore Resolution in the creation of Pakistan.

A ceremony is scheduled to be held at the President House later in the day, wherein the president will confer awards and medals to the people for their outstanding services to the country in different fields.