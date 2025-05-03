Pakistan Conducts Successful Training Launch of Abdali Missile Amid Rising Tensions with India

Islamabad: Amid heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan on Saturday successfully conducted a training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres.

According to a statement released by the Pakistan Army, the launch aimed to test the operational readiness of troops and validate several technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability.

The missile launch was part of “Exercise INDUS”, though the army did not provide further details about the exercise.

Senior Officials Witness Launch

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander of the Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, and experts from Pakistan’s strategic and defence organisations, including scientists and engineers involved in the missile programme.

National Leadership Applauds Readiness

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the chiefs of the armed services congratulated the participating troops and technical teams. They expressed full confidence in the technical proficiency and preparedness of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces, reiterating the nation’s commitment to credible minimum deterrence and national defence.

The launch comes at a time of growing regional unease, particularly after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which India has linked to Pakistan-based elements.

Further developments are expected as both nations remain on alert.