Pakistan Faces Another Explosion, 5 Dead as Terror Attacks Hit 79 in a Month

Karachi/Islamabad: A powerful explosion in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province claimed five lives and left five others injured on Wednesday. The blast occurred in Khuzdar’s Naal Market, where an improvised explosive device (IED) was remotely detonated after being attached to a motorcycle.

Injured in Critical Condition

Naal Police Station House Officer (SHO) Bahawal Khan Pindrani confirmed the explosion and stated that the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital. District Health Officer Rafiq Sasoli reported that two of the injured were in critical condition, while five bodies were placed in the morgue.

Security Forces Investigate Site

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Javed Zehri said the explosion took place near a college, damaging vehicles in the vicinity. A bomb disposal squad was deployed to examine the site.

Another Terror Attack Prevented

SSP Zehri added that security forces thwarted another planned attack in Balochistan’s Pishin district, arresting four terrorists who were preparing for an attack on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Vows Justice

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, directing authorities to provide the best medical care for the injured. He reiterated that terrorism would be eradicated and that those responsible would face justice.

Ongoing Violence in Balochistan

Balochistan has been grappling with violence for over two decades. On January 26, a car bomb explosion near a passenger bus in Khuzdar killed two people and injured seven others.

Rising Terrorism in Pakistan

According to the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 79 terrorist attacks in February, resulting in 55 civilian and 47 security personnel deaths. During counter-terrorism operations, 156 terrorists were killed, 20 injured, and 60 arrested.