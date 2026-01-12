Asia

Pakistan Govt Suspends 38 College Teachers in Balochistan for Joining Protests

According to a notification issued by the Balochistan chief secretary, the action was taken under the Balochistan Employees’ Efficiency and Discipline Act (BEDA) for participating in a strike, locking government offices, and hampering official work, accusing the suspended teachers of breaching government rules and regulations.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui12 January 2026 - 14:15
Quetta: Continuing its crackdown on public sector employees, Pakistan’s provincial government in Balochistan has suspended 38 assistant professors and lecturers, including six female teachers from various departments of the colleges, for three months over their participation in strikes and protests, local media reported on Monday

According to a notification issued by the Balochistan chief secretary, the action was taken under the Balochistan Employees’ Efficiency and Discipline Act (BEDA) for participating in a strike, locking government offices, and hampering official work, accusing the suspended teachers of breaching government rules and regulations. Citing officials, The Balochistan Post reported that those suspended include Abdul Qudoos Kakar, chairman of the Balochistan Grand Alliance, a coalition of government employees that has been spearheading the protest movement for several days over multiple demands related to employees’ rights.

Condemning the government’s move, the employee organisations expressed concern and described the suspensions as an effort to suppress the right to protest, warning that punitive measures against teachers would further escalate tensions between the government and its employees. Meanwhile, the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) denounced the government decision, calling it part of a longstanding pattern of suppressing voices seeking justice.

In its statement, the organisation said “the history of Balochistan bears witness that whenever a voice for truth and justice is raised, the government of the time has tried to suppress it through force and revenge”, adding that the response to the Balochistan Grand Alliance’s “legitimate demands” through “repression and violence” was “extremely shameful and authoritarian”.

According to the spokesperson of the BSAC, the suspension of professors and lecturers, including female teachers, as well as the arrest of alliance leaders, reflected a government “afraid of knowledge and the pen”. He said that despite the authorities’ claim of improving education, “on the other hand, it suspends and arrests teachers … proving that in reality education and public welfare are not its priorities”. The organisation called on the Balochistan government to drop “stubbornness and the use of force” and pursue a peaceful engagement with the protesting employees.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
