Pakistan Has No Right to Invoke Islam Anymore: MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s Explosive Remarks

As tensions between India and Pakistan intensify following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi made a powerful statement, declaring that Pakistan has lost the moral right to speak in the name of Islam.

His remarks come in the wake of retaliatory airstrikes by India targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, conducted in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians.

“Pakistan Has No Right to Invoke Islam”: Owaisi

Owaisi lashed out at Pakistan’s recent provocations at the border, saying, “Pakistan is attacking innocent civilians, including children. Islam never allows the killing of innocents. Pakistan, therefore, has no right to speak in the name of Islam.” His statement was widely shared across social platforms and gained attention for its blunt tone.

Support for Indian Armed Forces

Calling for national unity during these volatile times, the Hyderabad MP urged all citizens to stand firmly behind the Indian Armed Forces. He said the country must remain united in support of its jawans (soldiers), especially as they defend the borders amid continued drone and missile attacks from Pakistan.

“Pakistan Treating War Like a Joke”

Owaisi further criticized Pakistan’s approach to escalating violence, stating, “Pakistan is treating the matter of war like a joke. But if Pakistan dares to attack, India will not back down.” He emphasized that India will respond with equal strength and resolve to any hostile action.

“We Were Born of This Land, We Will Live and Die for It”

In a passionate declaration of patriotism, Owaisi concluded, “We were born from the womb of this land. We must live for it till the end.” His remarks reflect a growing sentiment of defiance and unity as tensions between the two nations show no signs of de-escalation.