New Delhi: As India marks the sixth anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes on Wednesday, Pakistan continues to downplay the number of casualties it sustained, especially among its military personnel. Despite evidence to the contrary, Pakistan has continued its denial regarding the toll on its armed forces, particularly those involved in counter-terrorism operations. This ongoing concealment raises questions about the authenticity of official reports and exposes Pakistan’s narrative of minimizing the consequences of its terror activities.

Pakistan’s Security Crisis: Highest Casualty Figures in a Decade

In 2024, Pakistan experienced one of its most violent years in recent history, with 685 members of its security forces losing their lives amid 444 terror attacks. The total number of violence-related fatalities reached 2,546, including both military personnel and civilians, with an additional 2,267 individuals injured. A report from Pakistan’s Director General Inter Service Public Relations (DGISPR) reveals that the year saw a staggering 4,813 casualties linked to 1,166 terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Despite the mounting violence, Pakistan’s official channels continue to underreport the true extent of its losses. The report also uncovered that many casualties among Pakistani Army personnel were deliberately concealed, with officials refusing to disclose the full scale of the military’s fatalities.

Terror Attacks and Security Operations: A Stark Contrast

The number of terror attacks far outstripped security operations in Pakistan. In 2024, there were 909 terror attacks compared to only 257 security operations. The underreporting of military casualties is seen as a tactic by Pakistan’s ISPR to maintain a positive image and prevent the public from learning the full extent of the country’s deteriorating security situation.

The violence particularly affected areas like Waziristan, Lahore, North Waziristan, Balochistan, Dera Ismail Khan, and several border regions with India and Afghanistan. These regions saw frequent attacks on military personnel, but the casualty figures were often omitted or minimized in official reports.

Pakistan’s Denial of Military Losses: A Long-Standing Practice

Pakistan’s habit of hiding military casualties dates back to the Kargil conflict and continues into 2024. This denial not only disrespects the soldiers’ sacrifices but also undermines the credibility of Pakistan’s military institutions. Critics argue that by withholding this information, Pakistan is attempting to protect its image while simultaneously deceiving its citizens about the true state of the country’s security landscape.

Balakot Airstrike: India’s Decisive Counterterrorism Response

In contrast, India’s decisive response following the Pulwama terror attack – culminating in the Balakot airstrike – stands as a stark reminder of India’s strong counterterrorism strategy. India’s approach has reinforced its commitment to robust border security and counterterrorism efforts, while Pakistan grapples with an increasing security crisis.

Pakistan’s weak military response, coupled with political instability and economic collapse, has contributed to its security disarray. These factors, combined with a longstanding double standard on terrorism, have made it difficult for Pakistan to restore order and credibility to its security forces.

Pakistan’s Security in Deterioration: India’s Continued Vigilance

As Pakistan faces its most severe security crisis in a decade, India remains committed to the Balakot Doctrine, strengthening its defensive and counterterrorism strategies. Despite Pakistan’s efforts to hide its casualties and downplay the scale of the threat, India’s vigilance remains unwavering, with a firm resolve to protect its sovereignty and counterterrorism goals.

The continuing concealment of military casualties by Pakistan is seen as a grave disrespect to the sacrifices of its soldiers and a denial of the full extent of the terror-related destruction. This strategy not only harms the dignity of the fallen soldiers but also damages the institution’s credibility in the eyes of both Pakistan’s citizens and the international community.