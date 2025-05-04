Pakistan ISPR’s web of lies exposed; used Chinese drones, fabricated chats, invented stories to blame India

New Delhi: Days after Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar blamed India for terror incidents on its soil, it has now been revealed that the Pakistani establishment fabricated evidence and orchestrated a propaganda campaign to deflect blame from the Pahalgam terror attack.

Damning Disclosures Challenge ISPR’s Narrative

A series of revelations by a user on social media platform X have exposed multiple fabrications in the ISPR’s claims. The Pakistani military’s media wing, along with the country’s top political leadership, had accused India of orchestrating terror attacks within Pakistan — claims now being widely discredited.

Also Read: Bandi Sanjay: No Question of Talks with Those Who Kill Innocents with Guns

Pakistan’s Anti-India Propaganda Playbook

Faced with mounting global scrutiny after the Pahalgam massacre, Pakistan is alleged to have resorted to falsified screenshots, doctored audio, and fake digital forensics to manufacture an anti-India narrative.

On April 29, DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held a press conference accusing India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. The following day, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar echoed these baseless claims and invited independent experts to examine their so-called evidence.

Flawed Forensics and Fake Evidence

The X user systematically dismantled the ISPR’s case, citing five key points:

Live Device Forensics: ISPR allegedly conducted its forensic analysis on an active dual-SIM phone instead of a cloned, offline device, compromising data integrity.

ISPR allegedly conducted its forensic analysis on an active dual-SIM phone instead of a cloned, offline device, compromising data integrity. Fabricated WhatsApp Call Recordings: Pakistan claimed to have recovered a year-old call from a recently arrested terrorist. However, the educational background of the accused casts doubt on his ability to record and archive such data. This raises suspicion of planted spyware.

Pakistan claimed to have recovered a year-old call from a recently arrested terrorist. However, the educational background of the accused casts doubt on his ability to record and archive such data. This raises suspicion of planted spyware. Questionable Screenshots: Every alleged chat screenshot was captured within minutes of the messages being sent — even before the suspect’s arrest. One such image was taken at 3:08 AM, suggesting either time travel or premeditated fabrication.

Drone Debunked: Chinese, Not Indian

One of ISPR’s key claims was that a drone found at the accused’s residence was of Indian origin. A reverse Google image search by the X user revealed the drone to be a Chinese DJI model, poking holes in the “India connection” narrative.

Financial Trail That Leads Nowhere

ISPR asserted that Indian handlers used Pakistani payment gateways to transfer small sums of money to evade detection. Critics argue that no one orchestrating a covert terror operation would use domestic financial platforms, making the claim implausible.

Baseless Allegations Against Indian Officers

In its press conference, ISPR also accused serving Indian Army officers of involvement, but failed to present any proof — no Indian phone numbers, call records, or metadata — to support the allegation.

A Familiar Pattern of Misinformation

Pakistan’s history of deploying disinformation during times of crisis is well documented. The late-night ISPR press conference appears to be yet another attempt to shift blame and distract from the internal chaos following the Pahalgam attack.