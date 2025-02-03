Pakistan Launches Nationwide Anti-Polio Campaign for 2025

Islamabad: Pakistan has officially launched its nationwide anti-polio campaign for 2025, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirming the government’s commitment to eradicating polio from the country. The immunization drive, running from February 3 to February 9, aims to vaccinate millions of children across Pakistan, ensuring a healthier future for the nation.

Prime Minister Sharif’s Call to Action

During the campaign’s launch event, Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the importance of reaching even the most remote areas of Pakistan. He called on the vaccination teams to give their utmost effort in this critical mission, ensuring that every child receives protection against the disease.

Polio Situation in Pakistan

In 2024, Pakistan reported 73 new polio cases, posing a significant challenge to the country’s efforts. However, as of 2025, only one new case has been reported, reflecting the progress made in polio eradication. The Prime Minister emphasized that eliminating polio requires strong teamwork and continued support from international partners.

What is Polio?

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system, potentially leading to paralysis within hours. It primarily spreads through contaminated water or food and can be fatal if severe paralysis affects breathing muscles. Polio mainly affects children under five, though anyone who is unvaccinated is at risk.

Polio Prevention

There is currently no cure for polio, but it is entirely preventable through vaccination. The oral polio vaccine (OPV) and the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) are both used globally to provide the best protection against the virus.

Pakistan’s Ongoing Commitment

Pakistan remains fully dedicated to eradicating polio and protecting future generations. The success of this nationwide anti-polio campaign will contribute to global efforts to eliminate the disease once and for all.