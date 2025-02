Pakistan Opt to Bat Against India in Champions Trophy Clash

Dubai: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat first against India in their high-stakes Champions Trophy match on Sunday.

India, coming off a victory against Bangladesh in their opening game, have retained the same playing XI. Meanwhile, Pakistan made one change, bringing in Imam-ul-Haq to replace Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out due to injury.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/captain), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.