Pakistan, Palestine, Russia: Why Are Neighbours Choosing Conflict Over Peace?

In a world increasingly defined by geopolitical rivalries and ideological fault lines, the question that haunts both global citizens and conflict-hit populations alike is: Why are neighbouring countries often the most hostile?

From Russia’s war in Ukraine to the Israel-Palestine conflict, and the India-Pakistan standoff, strained neighbourly relations seem more like the norm than the exception. Instead of cooperation, mistrust and confrontation dominate the dynamics.

Pakistan-India: A Legacy of Enmity Over Peace

Few rivalries have lasted as long or run as deep as India and Pakistan’s, which started from the very moment of partition in 1947.

Pakistan’s national identity has largely been built around being in opposition to India — from wars in 1947, 1965, 1971, and Kargil in 1999 to a shadow war of terrorism since the 1990s.

The latest proof of this hostility was the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which followed a communal statement by Pakistan’s Army Chief. Notably, Pakistan’s top military leadership was seen attending funerals of terrorists killed in India’s Operation Sindoor, exposing the open patronage of terrorism.

Economic Collapse and Prioritising Terror

Despite 45% of Pakistan’s population living in poverty (World Bank) and an economy dependent on frequent IMF bailouts, the country’s leadership continues to invest in terror infrastructure over development.

While its citizens struggle for basic amenities, the military and political elite focus on destabilizing India — especially in Jammu and Kashmir, where infiltration bids continue unabated.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Firm Stand

The Indian response to Pakistan’s proxy war came in the form of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action marking a strategic shift. For the first time, India signaled that cross-border terrorism would be met with powerful retaliation — not mere diplomacy.

While the operation was paused, its message was loud and clear: India is done with tolerating covert aggression.

Israel-Palestine & Ukraine-Russia: Neighbourly Grudges Turn Global Flashpoints

India and Pakistan aren’t the only hostile neighbours. Around the globe:

Russia sees Ukraine’s Western tilt as a direct threat, leading to an ongoing war.

as a direct threat, leading to an ongoing war. Israel’s complex conflict with Palestine, Hamas, and Iran has escalated into a regional powder keg.

has escalated into a regional powder keg. Iran-backed groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis have widened the Middle Eastern battlefield.

In all these cases, nations use grievance and retaliation as tools of identity. Sadly, peaceful coexistence is replaced by an addiction to conflict, often justified through history, religion, or nationalism.

The Road Ahead: A World with Bad Neighbours?

Despite global efforts toward peace, the ground realities suggest that some nations prefer being the problem. Whether it’s the Pakistani Army’s grip on foreign policy or Russia’s imperial nostalgia — dialogue takes a backseat to dominance.

India, meanwhile, has shown that strategic patience can coexist with tactical strength. But vigilance remains key, especially along the Line of Control (LoC) where infiltration attempts continue.

In a fractured world, neighbourly disputes have become international crises, leaving little space for cooperation. Until political systems, especially military-dominated ones like Pakistan’s, stop viewing hostility as power, the dream of peaceful borders will remain elusive.