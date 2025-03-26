Pakistan: Protests erupt across Sindh province against Indus canal project

Sindh: Widespread Demonstrations Over Canal Construction Plans

Protests have erupted across Sindh province in Pakistan, as local communities and political groups rally against the government’s plan to construct six new canals on the Indus River. The demonstrations have been gaining momentum, with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) joining the growing movement and vowing to intensify the protests until the federal government halts the project.

PPP’s Strong Opposition to Canal Project

Addressing a rally, PPP’s Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro condemned the federal government’s plans, stating that sit-in protests will be organized in all talukas of Sindh in the coming days. Khuhro warned that if the project isn’t scrapped, they would block the National Highway in protest. He emphasized that the protests would continue until the federal government withdraws its plan to build the Cholistan and other canals on the Indus River.

Also Read: Tensions Escalate at Ramoji Film City as CPM Leaders Clash with Police Over Land Dispute

Khuhro also criticized the federal government’s actions, accusing it of acting like a “dictatorial government” and reviving memories of the past dictatorship by starting the construction of the Cholistan Canal in Punjab without seeking constitutional approval.

Mass Participation in Protests Across Sindh

Thousands of people from various walks of life have joined the protests, voicing their opposition to the construction of the canals. The streets of Sindh, including major cities and smaller towns, were filled with demonstrators holding banners and chanting slogans against the project, which they believe threatens the region’s water security and agriculture.

In Karachi, senior PPP leaders such as Mian Raza Rabbani, Waqar Mehdi, and Sadia Javed led a large rally outside the Karachi Press Club. They highlighted the severe water shortages affecting coastal areas like Sujawal and Badin, where sea intrusion has already led to significant farmland loss.

Criticism of the Canal Project and Its Impact on Sindh

Raza Rabbani condemned the canal project, describing it as a “death sentence” for Sindh. He warned that the construction of these canals would devastate millions of acres of fertile land, turning Sindh into a desert. “If these canals are constructed, Sindh will face mass starvation and displacement,” he added.

Activists, civil society groups, trade unions, and political parties continue to voice their opposition to the project. Many have called the construction of these canals a violation of Sindh’s rights, demanding the government halt the plan and “let the water flow” freely across the region.

Ongoing Calls for the Federal Government to Abandon the Project

The protests are intensifying as more communities in Sindh stand in opposition to the federal government’s canal construction plans. These protests reflect a widespread sense of injustice and fear about the environmental and social consequences of the project, with citizens describing it as a harmful policy that threatens the future of Sindh’s agriculture and livelihood.