Pakistan put on ‘red alert’, PM Shehbaz to address the nation in few hours

Islamabad: Pakistan has been placed on ‘red alert’ following Indian airstrikes on terror hideouts in multiple regions across the country. In response to the escalating tension, the airspace has been closed for all domestic and international flights for the next 24 to 36 hours.

Government hospitals are on emergency standby, and all educational institutions in Islamabad and Punjab province have been temporarily shut down.

26 Killed, 46 Injured in Indian Strikes, Says Pakistan

According to Pakistan military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry (ISPR), the strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 26 people, with 46 others injured. India claims the strikes were part of Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure responsible for the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians.

Key Terror Sites Hit in Cross-Border Strikes

The Indian military targeted six locations inside Pakistan, including:

Masjid SubhanAllah in Ahmedpur Sharqia, believed to be a hideout of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar

in Ahmedpur Sharqia, believed to be a Muridke , allegedly housing the LeT and JuD headquarters linked to Hafiz Saeed

, allegedly housing the linked to Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bagh cities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Address the Nation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to address the nation on Wednesday afternoon. Prior to the address, he convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) at the Prime Minister’s House to assess the situation and determine the future course of action.

Global Powers Urge Restraint Amid Rising Tensions

As tensions spike between the two nuclear-armed nations, international powers including the United States have urged both sides to exercise restraint and seek de-escalation. The NSC is also expected to review international diplomatic responses and frame its policy accordingly.