Pakistan Refuses to Extend Deadline for Afghan Refugees Awaiting Resettlement

Islamabad: Pakistan has confirmed that there will be no extension to the April 30 deadline for Afghan refugees awaiting resettlement in a third country. This means that those who have not been relocated by their host nations by the deadline will face deportation. The announcement has sparked concerns among Afghan refugees and human rights groups, as many are still awaiting relocation.

No Extension for Afghan Refugees: Government’s Stand

In a press conference on Friday, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, firmly stated that the government will not allow any illegal immigrants to remain in the country beyond the April 30 deadline. He emphasized that strict actions would be taken against anyone found “facilitating” the illegal stay of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, including landlords who provide housing to Afghan refugees or employers who hire them.

Chaudhry stated, “We have communicated clear instructions to all provinces. If anyone gives a shop, house, or any kind of space to an illegal foreigner, they will be held accountable under the law.”

84,869 Afghan Nationals Repatriated Since April 1

As part of the government’s strict deportation policy, Pakistan has already repatriated 84,869 Afghan nationals since April 1. This follows an earlier deadline set for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave the country by March 31. Pakistan’s decision to forcibly deport Afghan refugees has been met with mixed reactions, both within Pakistan and internationally.

Ongoing Bilateral Talks Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Amid the forced deportations, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, is leading a high-level delegation to Kabul to ease tensions between the two countries. The focus of these talks is on the “honourable return” of Afghan refugees, according to Afghan media. This meeting follows a prior discussion on Thursday between the Afghan delegation, led by Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, and Pakistani officials in Islamabad.

Harsh Conditions for Afghan Refugees Returning Home

The deported Afghan refugees have expressed grave concerns over their uncertain future. Many report a lack of shelter and jobs upon their return to Afghanistan. As highlighted by TOLO News, Mohammad Nabi, a deported migrant, shared, “We have no homes, no land. All our belongings are left outside. There are no jobs, and no one has created employment for us. But our most urgent need is shelter.”

Some refugees have reported mistreatment and extortion during the deportation process, with claims that Pakistani authorities and drivers exploited their vulnerable situation, charging excessive transportation fares.

Pakistani Police’s Treatment of Deportees Under Scrutiny

Several deported Afghan refugees have accused Pakistani police of treating them harshly during their repatriation. Daad Mohammad, a 58-year-old deportee from Kunar province, described his experience, stating that he was not given the chance to collect his belongings and that his family was forcibly evicted without warning. “The Pakistani police raided my house, treated me harshly, and didn’t even give me a chance to take my belongings,” he recalled.

International Reaction and Future Concerns

The forced deportations of Afghan refugees have raised concerns globally, with human rights organizations calling for more humane treatment of migrants and refugees. The situation remains tense as Pakistan’s deadline approaches and both nations work to resolve the ongoing issues.

The fate of Afghan refugees remains uncertain as Pakistan maintains its position on deportations, and many are left hoping for third-country resettlement opportunities.