Pakistan Resorts to Unprovoked Firing on LoC in J&K for 9th Consecutive Day

Jammu: Tensions continue to escalate along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing for the ninth consecutive day, targeting Indian Army positions across multiple sectors.

Pak Army Targets Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor Sectors

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, “During the night of May 2 and May 3, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately to the cross-border firing.

LoC Firing Follows Pahalgam Terror Attack

The repeated ceasefire violations follow the April 22 massacre in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, where 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local resident, were brutally killed by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists, who are believed to have been sponsored and aided by Pakistan.

The attack has triggered widespread outrage across India. In his first reaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that the terrorists and their handlers would be “chased to the ends of the earth.”

High-Level Security Meetings Held Post-Attack

Following the attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with PM Modi for a 40-minute security review after receiving a full briefing from Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on the Armed Forces’ preparedness.

PM Modi has granted the military complete operational freedom to respond decisively to the terror strike.

Army Chief Reviews Situation in Kashmir

In Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi held a high-level review meeting to assess the security situation. The L-G directed the Army to use “whatever force is necessary” to neutralize the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Crackdown on Terror Infrastructure Intensifies

Security forces have begun demolishing homes of active terrorists as a strong message to their supporters. Recently, homes of Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh, both linked to the Pahalgam attack, were demolished in Tral and Bijbehara.

To date, the homes of 10 active terrorists in the Kashmir Valley have been demolished.

Political, Diplomatic Fallout Between India and Pakistan

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has unanimously condemned the Pahalgam attack and passed a resolution against terrorism.

In response to the attack, India has taken several diplomatic and military measures: