Pakistan Resorts to Unprovoked Firing on LoC in J&K for 9th Consecutive Day
Tensions continue to escalate along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing for the ninth consecutive day, targeting Indian Army positions across multiple sectors.
Jammu: Tensions continue to escalate along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing for the ninth consecutive day, targeting Indian Army positions across multiple sectors.
Table of Contents
Pak Army Targets Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor Sectors
According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, “During the night of May 2 and May 3, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”
The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately to the cross-border firing.
LoC Firing Follows Pahalgam Terror Attack
The repeated ceasefire violations follow the April 22 massacre in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, where 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local resident, were brutally killed by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists, who are believed to have been sponsored and aided by Pakistan.
The attack has triggered widespread outrage across India. In his first reaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that the terrorists and their handlers would be “chased to the ends of the earth.”
High-Level Security Meetings Held Post-Attack
Following the attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with PM Modi for a 40-minute security review after receiving a full briefing from Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on the Armed Forces’ preparedness.
PM Modi has granted the military complete operational freedom to respond decisively to the terror strike.
Also Read: Viral Trump Video Mocking Pakistan Over Indus Water Treaty Is Fake: Here’s the Truth
Army Chief Reviews Situation in Kashmir
In Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi held a high-level review meeting to assess the security situation. The L-G directed the Army to use “whatever force is necessary” to neutralize the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Crackdown on Terror Infrastructure Intensifies
Security forces have begun demolishing homes of active terrorists as a strong message to their supporters. Recently, homes of Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh, both linked to the Pahalgam attack, were demolished in Tral and Bijbehara.
To date, the homes of 10 active terrorists in the Kashmir Valley have been demolished.
Political, Diplomatic Fallout Between India and Pakistan
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has unanimously condemned the Pahalgam attack and passed a resolution against terrorism.
In response to the attack, India has taken several diplomatic and military measures:
- Attari-Wagah border closed
- Pakistani nationals deported
- Indus Water Treaty put in abeyance
- Airspace closed for Pakistani commercial flights
- In retaliation, Pakistan has declared it will no longer abide by the Shimla Agreement, effectively threatening to disregard the LoC as the de-facto border in Jammu and Kashmir.