12 Killed, 57 Injured in Pakistan Shelling Along LoC After India Strikes Terror Camps

A day after India carried out missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan resorted to heavy artillery and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The cross-border shelling, which began during the night of May 6–7, has resulted in the deaths of at least 12 civilians, including four children, and injuries to 57 others.

Poonch District Worst Hit

The most severe impact of the Pakistani shelling was felt in the Poonch district, where all the reported civilian deaths occurred. Officials confirmed that 42 of the injured are from Poonch alone, with several in critical condition. Areas such as Balakote, Mendhar, Mankote, Krishna Ghati, Gulpur, Kerni, and even the Poonch district headquarters were targeted. Dozens of homes and vehicles sustained damage.

Victims Identified

The deceased civilians were identified as:

Balvinder Kour alias ‘Ruby’ (33)

Mohd Zain Khan (10) and his sister Zoya Khan (12)

Mohd Akram (40)

Amrik Singh (55)

Mohd Iqbal (45)

Ranjeet Singh (48)

Shakeela Bi (40)

Amarjeet Singh (47)

Maryam Khatoon (7)

Vihaan Bhargav (13)

Mohd Rafi (40)

Shelling Reported in Other Sectors

Apart from Poonch, Pakistan’s shelling also affected:

Uri sector (Baramulla district) : 10 civilians, including five children, injured

: 10 civilians, including five children, injured Rajouri district : 3 people injured

: 3 people injured Karnah sector (Kupwara district): Multiple houses caught fire due to shelling

The situation remained tense till noon, with intermittent firing continuing through the day.

Indian Army Responds with Force

The Indian Army responded “in a befitting and proportionate manner,” according to a defence spokesperson. Several enemy posts that initiated shelling were reportedly destroyed, causing significant casualties on the Pakistani side. Army sources confirmed targeted retaliation, with precision strikes destroying bunkers and artillery positions.

Panic Among Border Residents

The shelling created panic among residents in border villages, many of whom were forced to take shelter in underground bunkers or flee to safer areas. Civilian movement was severely affected, and evacuations of injured persons faced delays due to ongoing shelling. Even the Poonch bus stand was struck, damaging several vehicles.

Educational Institutions Shut Down

In response to the security threat, authorities ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in five border districts—Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch—on Wednesday.

13th Night of Ceasefire Violation

This marks the 13th consecutive night of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, despite the 2021 agreement to maintain peace along the borders. The Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) confirmed continued Pakistani firing in the Bhimber Gali sector of Poonch-Rajouri and assured that Indian forces are responding “appropriately and in a calibrated manner.”

Tensions remain high in the region as the security situation continues to evolve.