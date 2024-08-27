Pakistan slips to eighth spot in WTC standings

Dubai: Pakistan have slipped to eighth in the World Test Championship standings following their 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh and a subsequent over rate penalty in the series-opener in Rawalpindi.

With 16 points and a winning percentage of 22.22 after six games, Pakistan languish in the second last position in the standings ahead of the West Indies.

Bangladesh, who recorded their maiden Test win against Pakistan on Sunday, are seventh in the standings with 21 points, having won two out of their five games thus far.

Maintaining a slow-over rate in the first Test has made the situation more desperate for Pakistan, who lost six WTC points for being six overs short during the game.

Bangladesh was docked three points for being three overs short of the acceptable rate.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh play the second Test in Rawalpindi from Friday.

India leads the standings with 74 points and a winning percentage of 68.52, having collected six wins in nine matches.