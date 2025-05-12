Pakistan Stock Markets Surge Following Ceasefire with India

Islamabad: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a significant positive reaction to the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, with the KSE-100 Index soaring by nearly 10,000 points during intra-day trading. This marked the largest single-day increase in the index’s history, reflecting a surge in investor confidence following a de-escalation in tensions between the two neighboring nations.

Record Surge in PSX 100-Index Amid Ceasefire Announcements

The Karachi Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 Index witnessed a remarkable surge of 9,928 points during intra-day trading, reaching 117,104.11 points, which represents a 9% increase. This surge in stock market activity has been attributed to the renewed optimism in the market, driven by the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

This positive response follows a week of turmoil for the PSX, where the KSE-100 index had lost over 6,939 points due to the escalating military tensions and the rising risk of conflict between the two nuclear-armed countries. The recent agreement on ceasefire has helped ease those concerns, resulting in a robust market recovery.

Ceasefire and De-escalation of Tensions

The ceasefire, which was agreed upon by both India and Pakistan, put an end to the military escalation, which had included airstrikes and artillery strikes across the Line of Control (LoC). Both countries had initially claimed success in their military operations, but the understanding to cease hostilities and de-escalate tensions has resulted in a sense of relief, both within the stock market and among citizens.

Positive Sentiment in Pakistan

Celebrations and rallies were witnessed across Pakistan as locals showed their support for peace following the announcement of the ceasefire. Citizens carried banners calling for continued peace efforts, reflecting widespread support for the de-escalation of tensions.

In a statement on Monday, Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DGISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, emphasized the importance of avoiding war between two nuclear-armed nations. He labeled the idea of war between India and Pakistan as “absurd” and urged both countries to maintain peace.

Analysts Cautious but Hopeful

While the ceasefire has brought a sense of relief, analysts caution that aggressive posturing along the LoC could threaten the sustainability of the truce. Any violation of the ceasefire could escalate tensions and lead to increased hostility between the two countries, which would have negative consequences for investor sentiment and market stability.

Analysts emphasize that maintaining peace is crucial for ensuring long-term stability in both the stock market and the broader economy.