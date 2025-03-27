Pakistan: Three Dead, 21 Critically Injured in IED Blast in Quetta

Islamabad: A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, has resulted in the death of three people and critically injured at least 21 others on Thursday. Police sources confirmed that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle parked near Barech Market in Quetta city.

Blast Hits Busy Barech Market

According to locals, the blast occurred during peak hours when the market was crowded with people, and all shops were open. Barech Market is well-known as the largest market for Iranian products in Quetta and is located near the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Quetta Development Authority Park.

Security Forces and Medical Response

Following the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched investigations into the incident. Hospital officials confirmed that 21 critically injured individuals were rushed for medical care. “21 critically injured people have been brought for treatment, and two dead bodies have been received at the hospital,” said a hospital official. Sadly, one of the injured succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll to three.

Further Casualties Expected

Sources from the hospital have expressed concern that the number of casualties may rise further, as many of the injured remain in critical condition. The specific target of the blast is still under investigation, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, locals reported that the blast occurred near a parked police vehicle.

Terrorism and Ethnic Violence in Balochistan

Balochistan province has been a hotspot for terror attacks, often targeting security forces and the ethnic violence between people from Punjab province. The banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has been responsible for several such attacks in the region.

Balochistan CM Condemns Attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack, stating that cowardly assaults on unarmed civilians would not be tolerated. Authorities continue to investigate the blast while providing medical aid to those affected.